Murder suspect acquited after 4.5 years in jail

A 32-year-old Arab from the town of Taibe in the Sharon was acquitted from all charges against him after spending 4.5 years in jail.

A panel of three judges in the Lod district court acquitted Nashef from murder, attempted murder and obstruction of justice, after he was accused of shooting and killing Yosef Juma'a in a family feud in January 2013.

During the course of the trial evidence emerged which contradicted the police version and led the judges to state that it was impossible to prove that Nashef was the shooter and they therefore unanimously elected to acquit him.