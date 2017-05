15:17 Reported News Briefs Iyar 20, 5777 , 16/05/17 Iyar 20, 5777 , 16/05/17 Police to tow cars parked near Trump's Jerusalem hotel Police have warned people living in streets adjacent to the King David Hotel not to park their cars in these streets during the visit of President Trump. Residents of David Hamelech, Emil Botha, Washington, Mapu, Ganei Hamelech and Lincoln streets were told that cars parked on these streets will be towed to the Ammunition Hill carpark. ► ◄ Last Briefs