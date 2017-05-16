New US ambassador to Israel David Friedman is meeting at present with Prime Minister Netanyahu at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem.
נתניהו ופרידמן, בלשכת ראש הממשלה
צילום: חיים צח, לע"מ
News BriefsIyar 20, 5777 , 16/05/17
Watch: Ambassador Friedman meeting with PM Netanyahu
