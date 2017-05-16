14:58
Reported

News Briefs

  Iyar 20, 5777 , 16/05/17

Hwy 1 congested from Sakharov Gardens to Harel tunnels

Westbound traffic on Highway 1 is congested between Sakharov Gardens in Jerusalem and the Harel tunnels following an accident.

Two of the traffic routes are blocked and traffic is being directed by the police.

