Westbound traffic on Highway 1 is congested between Sakharov Gardens in Jerusalem and the Harel tunnels following an accident.
Two of the traffic routes are blocked and traffic is being directed by the police.
14:58
News BriefsIyar 20, 5777 , 16/05/17
Hwy 1 congested from Sakharov Gardens to Harel tunnels
