14:55 Reported News Briefs Iyar 20, 5777 , 16/05/17 Iyar 20, 5777 , 16/05/17 Hotovely meets with Ambassador Friedman Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely met on Tuesday with United States Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, who officially began his term. Hotovely wrote on her Twitter account (translated from the Hebrew), "The first working meeting with David Friedman. Welcome dear friend." ► ◄ Last Briefs