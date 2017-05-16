14:49
  Iyar 20, 5777 , 16/05/17

Trump: I have the right to tell Russia what I told them

United States President Donald Trump issued his own response on Tuesday to a Washington Post story that he revealed classified information to Russian representatives during a recent meeting.

Writing on the Twitter social network, Trump said, "As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism."

