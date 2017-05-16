Lightly wounded in Samarian stone throwing

An Israeli was lightly wounded on Tuesday morning by broken glass from rocks thrown Arabs at a vehicle on Highway 60 near the Samarian Palestinian Authority village of Sinjil.
He was treated at the scene.
