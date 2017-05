11:20 Reported News Briefs Iyar 20, 5777 , 16/05/17 Iyar 20, 5777 , 16/05/17 Arrested for trying to smuggle cannabis in puzzles A 25-year-old resident of Jerusalem has been arrested on suspicion of importing and dealing in drugs after police found five kilograms of a drug suspected of being cannabis, worth more than half a million shekels in cartons of puzzles for children which arrived from abroad at Ben-Gurion International Airport. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs