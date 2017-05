In honor of the upcoming 50th anniversary of the liberation of Jerusalem and Israel’s heartland in the Six Day War, Women in Green for Israel's Tomorrow will present a talk on the subject by retired colonel Moshe Peled this Friday at 9:00 am at the Oz veGaon outpost in Judea.

The lecture is in Hebrew with simultaneous translation to English. For more information, go to the Women in Green or Ribonut websites.