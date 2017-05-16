Severe water pollution from northern Gaza sewage

Chairman Yair Farjun of the Hof Ashkelon Regional Council has asked Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, Environmental Protection Minister Ze'ev Elkin and Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories Yoav Mordechai to intervene in a sanitation problem of sanitation caused by the pumping of raw sewage from the Beit Hanoun sewage treatment plant in northern Gaza through the Nahal Hanun riverbed, which started a week ago. The raw sewage is flowing into Nahal Shikma and polluting the entire coastal aquifer system.

The Council notes that this is not a new phenomenon. Last year, the council was forced to deal with the same threat, but on a smaller scale. It is taking a number of steps to minimize water and soil contamination. Farjoun said, "The discharge of these effluents creates mosquito breeding centers, in an unprecedented manner. I would like to emphasize that Nahal Hanoun has been a focal point for the outbreak of the Nile fever for years, whose impact constitutes a real threat to public health." He added that beyond the immediate health problem, " the flow of sewage in the river bed causes a hydrological pollution whose results we will feel in the near future."