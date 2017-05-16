Two explosive devices were thrown at Israeli troops during a Monday-evening arrest operation in the Balata refugee camp in the Samarian Palestinian Authority city of Shechem.
The soldiers responded with fire. There were no Israeli casualties.
|
07:12
Reported
News BriefsIyar 20, 5777 , 16/05/17
Explosives thrown at IDF forces in Balata
Two explosive devices were thrown at Israeli troops during a Monday-evening arrest operation in the Balata refugee camp in the Samarian Palestinian Authority city of Shechem.
The soldiers responded with fire. There were no Israeli casualties.
Last Briefs