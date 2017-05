06:45 Reported News Briefs Iyar 20, 5777 , 16/05/17 Iyar 20, 5777 , 16/05/17 Tehran Mayor withdraws from presidential race Tehran Mayor Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf on Monday withdrew from the Iranian presidential race. Qalibaf threw his support behind Ebrahim Raisi, who is seen as the main threat to incumbent President Hassan Rouhani. The presidential election in Iran will take place on Friday. ► ◄ Last Briefs