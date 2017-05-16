02:44 Reported News Briefs Iyar 20, 5777 , 16/05/17 Iyar 20, 5777 , 16/05/17 Police arrest haredim who attacked a soldier in Ramat Beit Shemesh Police on Monday night arrested two haredi men who cursed and attacked a soldier in Ramat Beit Shemesh. The arrest was part of police activity against those suspected of attacking haredi soldiers. ► ◄ Last Briefs