02:44
Reported

News Briefs

  Iyar 20, 5777 , 16/05/17

Police arrest haredim who attacked a soldier in Ramat Beit Shemesh

Police on Monday night arrested two haredi men who cursed and attacked a soldier in Ramat Beit Shemesh.

The arrest was part of police activity against those suspected of attacking haredi soldiers.

Last Briefs