Police on Monday night arrested two haredi men who cursed and attacked a soldier in Ramat Beit Shemesh.
The arrest was part of police activity against those suspected of attacking haredi soldiers.
News BriefsIyar 20, 5777 , 16/05/17
Police arrest haredim who attacked a soldier in Ramat Beit Shemesh
