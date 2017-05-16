Spicer: Syria will never be stable as long as Assad is in power

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said on Monday that “Syria will never be stable and secure as long as [President Bashar Al-]Assad is in power.”

Speaking at his daily press briefing, Spicer stressed that the U.S. remains open to working together with Russia and Iran to find a solution that leads to a stable and united Syria, but added that “in order for us to work together to bring an end to the violence in Syria, Russia and Iran need to acknowledge the atrocities of the Assad regime and use their influence to stop them.”