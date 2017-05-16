The Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball team on Monday finished the final game of the season with an 80-70 loss to Maccabi Ashdod.
Tel Aviv finished fourth in the Premier League, the lowest in its history. It will meet Bnei Herzliya in the playoffs.
News BriefsIyar 19, 5777 , 15/05/17
Basketball: Maccabi Tel Aviv ends season with loss to Ashdod
