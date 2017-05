21:08 Reported News Briefs Iyar 19, 5777 , 15/05/17 Iyar 19, 5777 , 15/05/17 Jewish mayor in Virginia faces anti-Semitic messages Read more The mayor of Charlottesville is bombarded with anti-Semitic messages on social media following protests by white nationalists over the removal of a statue of Confederate leader Robert E. Lee. ► ◄ Last Briefs