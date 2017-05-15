Former combat pilot to head Bar-Ilan University

The Board of Trustees of Bar-Ilan University has unanimously elected Professor Arie Zaban, Bar-Ilan's Vice President for Research as the school's next president. He will assume the presidency in October 2017, replacing Rabbi Prof. Daniel Hershkowitz, who recently withdrew his candidacy for an additional term.

Born in 1961, Prof. Zaban served as an Israel Air Force Phantom pilot in the early 1980s. He served as a founding director of the University's Institute of Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials. His research, mainly in the field of energy, has brought about the establishment of four start-up companies implementing eight of the patents he developed.