Erdan: Hunger strikers demands amount to blackmail

Minister of Public Safety Gilad Erdan said, Monday, that a list of demands by hunger-striking security prisoners "only proves how extreme and contradictory they are." The demands include being able to cook their own food, watch 20 channels of cable television, unlimited access to books and periodicals, more at the the prison canteen and later lights out, in addition to demands for air conditioning, fewer inmates per cell, more family visits and a public telephone.

Erdan said, "No country in the world would have conducted negotiations with terrorists on such demands, and certainly the State of Israel, which is waging a struggle against the terrorist organizations, will not agree to surrender to blackmail and damage its deterrence against terrorists."