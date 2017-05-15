PMO: What was published on the Fox network is a lie.

The Prime Minister's Office has responded harshly to a Twitter tweet by Fox News correspondent Conor Powell in which he said everyone he asked about the transfer of the United States embassy in Israel to Jerusalem said Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu told President Donald Trump not to do so at this time.

The office issued a statement that "What was published on the Fox network is a lie." At the same time, in an unusual step, it offered a citation from a conversation between the two leaders in which Netanyahu explained that the transfer would not cause bloodshed in the region - and that there was an attempt to intimidate the president.

