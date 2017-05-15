Financial bodies to drill against cyber attacks.

Finance Ministry Director-General Shai Babad has instructed the National Cyber Authority, the Bank of Israel, the Supervisor of Banks, the Capital Market Authority, the Israel Securities Authority and the Accountant General's Office to conduct a cyber exercise that simulates a multi-system attack on financial and institutional bodies.
The order came at the end of a situation assessment by those bodies, following a recent cyber attack that affected systems in a large number of countries around the world.