Financial bodies to drill against cyber attacks.

Finance Ministry Director-General Shai Babad has instructed the National Cyber ​​Authority, the Bank of Israel, the Supervisor of Banks, the Capital Market Authority, the Israel Securities Authority and the Accountant General's Office to conduct a cyber exercise that simulates a multi-system attack on financial and institutional bodies.

The order came at the end of a situation assessment by those bodies, following a recent cyber attack that affected systems in a large number of countries around the world.