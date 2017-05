04:12 Reported News Briefs Iyar 19, 5777 , 15/05/17 Iyar 19, 5777 , 15/05/17 Likud minister: 'Erdogan's comments are unnecessary incitement' Minister Ayoob Kara (Likud) responded on Sunday to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s anti-Israel comments last week. Erdogan called on Muslims to ascend the Temple Mount as a show of solidarity with Palestinian Arabs in their “fight for rights and justice,” and slammed Israel’s proposed Muezzin Law, which seeks to lower the volume of muezzin calls in mosques during sleeping hours. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs