03:43 Reported News Briefs Iyar 19, 5777 , 15/05/17 Iyar 19, 5777 , 15/05/17 Microsoft President: Cyber attack should be a 'wake-up call' Microsoft President Brad Smith on Sunday addressed the global cyber attack which took place on Friday. "The governments of the world should treat this attack as a wake-up call. They need to take a different approach and adhere in cyberspace to the same rules applied to weapons in the physical world. We need governments to consider the damage to civilians that comes from hoarding these vulnerabilities and the use of these exploits," he wrote.