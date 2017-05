02:16 Reported News Briefs Iyar 19, 5777 , 15/05/17 Iyar 19, 5777 , 15/05/17 North Korea: We tested missile carrying large nuclear warhead North Korea on Monday (local time) provided details about its latest ballistic missile test. The country said it had successfully conducted a mid-to-long range missile test, which was aimed at verifying the capability to carry a "large scale heavy nuclear warhead", Reuters reported, citing North Korea’s official KCNA news agency. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs