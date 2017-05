20:24 Reported News Briefs Iyar 18, 5777 , 14/05/17 Iyar 18, 5777 , 14/05/17 Team of ministers will plan Meron events in advance Due to the chaotic transport situation regarding the ascent to Meron on Lag Baomer, the government in coordination with the Prime Minister has agreed to set up a team of ministers to plan the Meron events in advance and provide logistic support for the activities. The team will be headed by Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon. . ► ◄ Last Briefs