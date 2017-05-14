Netanyahu: Transfer of US embassy would promote peace

The Prime Minister's Office responded to statements by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that President Trump is weighing the effect of an embassy move on his plans for restarting negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, with the ultimate aim of reaching a final status agreement.

The office stated that "Israel's position has been stated often to the American administration and to the world. The transfer of the US embassy to Jerusalem would not just not harm the peace process it would accomplish the opposite. It would promote it by fixing a historic injustice and by shattering the Palestinian fantasy that Jerusalem is not the capital of Israel."