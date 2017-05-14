Likud: Bennett memorizing PM's press announcements

The Likud responded to Education Minister Naftali Bennett's demand that Netanyahu should declare to the Trump administration that Israel wants the US embassy transferred to Jerusalem.

"The Likud welcomes Bennett for his efforts to memorize the press announcements released by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and to quote them as if they were his own demands," said the Likud spokesman. "This is what he has done in many matters and this is what he is doing regarding the unequivocal demand of Prime Minister Netanyahu that the US embassy should be transferred to Jerusalem."