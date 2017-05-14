Erdan: People expected too much from President Trump

Interior Security Minister Gilad Erdan(Likud) responded Sunday to statements by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that President Trump is weighing the effect of an embassy move on his plans for restarting negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, with the ultimate aim of reaching a final status agreement.

Tllerson said that "The president, I think rightly, has taken a very deliberative approach to understanding the issue itself, listening to input from all interested parties in the region, and understanding...in the context of a peace initiative, what impact would such a move have."

Erdan responded by saying that "in the present period there is no possibility of peace.....there were those in the nationalist camp who had hopes from Trump, but I didn't have such hopes."