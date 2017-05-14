646 people treated by Ichud Hatzala at Meron

646 בני אדם טופלו במירון על ידי "איחוד הצלה"

646 בני אדם טופלו במרפאות איחוד הצלה במירון מאז יום חמישי. כעשרה נפגעים נזקקו לפינוי על-ידי מד"א לבתי חולים.

646 people were treated by Ichud Hatzala at Meron during Lag Baomer. Ten people were transferred by MDA to hospital.

Laizer Heiman, the deputy director of Ichud Hatzala, said that "there is no doubt that the work of Ichud Hatzala over the Lag Baomer festival and the last Shabbat saved hundreds of people from being transferred to hospital or hospitalized. Most of these cases were treated at the Ichud Hatzala clinic set up in Meron and were later released to take part in the festivities at the grave of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yohai. The monitoring activities of Ichud Hatzala at Meron will continue until tomorrow morning."