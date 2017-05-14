19:36 Reported News Briefs Iyar 18, 5777 , 14/05/17 Iyar 18, 5777 , 14/05/17 Truck driver lightly injured from sliding cargo A truck carrying cargo broke suddenly at the Ramat Shlomo junction in northern Jerusalem, causing the cargo to slide into the cabin of the truck. The driver was lightly injured and transferred to hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs