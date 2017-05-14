Barghouti threatens from inside jail

Archterrorist Marwan Barghouti who is leading the hunger strike of jailed terrorists has called from jail to escalate the struggle and is threatening civil disobedience if the terrorists' demands for improved conditions are not met.

The Lebanese network Al-Miadin published a letter by Barghouti in which he called for "unity on the Naqba day and civil and national disobedience."

He added that "I promise the Palestinian people to continue the struggle over Palestinian liberty and dignity until out goals are achieved."