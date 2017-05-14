Who is preventing psoriasis sufferers from treatment?

Psoriasis sufferers are eligible by law to receive funding for a stay of up to a month at the Dead Sea in order to receive sun ray treatments available at Dead Sea spas. However the health funds are attempting through various claims to prevent giving this treatment.

Despite the fact that they receive funds for every person suffering from the disease to undergo the Dead Sea treatment, they pressure doctors to offer alternative solutions such as salves and ointments rather than sending them to the Dead Sea.