19:04 Reported News Briefs Iyar 18, 5777 , 14/05/17 Iyar 18, 5777 , 14/05/17 Herzog: End the chaos, place surveillance cameras Opposition leader Yitzhak Herzog referred to the ministerial decision to delay decision on surveillance cameras in nursing homes and institutions. He described this as "a moral eclipse" and stated that surveillance cameras are sometimes the "last line of defense against abuse. In the name of all of our parents I demand: end the chaos." ► ◄ Last Briefs