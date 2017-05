00:46 Reported News Briefs Iyar 18, 5777 , 14/05/17 Iyar 18, 5777 , 14/05/17 WATCH LIVE: Lag Baomer festivities in Meron Read more Watch this year's Lag Baomer celebrations, held at the grave of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai. ► ◄ Last Briefs