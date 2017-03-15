Iranian Jewish lawmaker blasts Netanyahu

The lone Jewish member of Iran’s parliament criticized Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu after he said that Iran today seeks the annihilation of the Jews, just as ancient Persia did in the Purim story.

“Netanyahu is an insane vampire drowned in crimes from head to toe, and the recent remarks made by the racist Israeli prime minister is not surprising to me,” Siamak Mareh Sedq, who represents the Jews of Iran in the government, said during an open session of parliament, JTA reported, citing Iran’s semiofficial Fars news agency.