U.S. President Donald Trump will nominate Goldman Sachs Group Managing Director James Donovan as deputy secretary of the Treasury, the White House said on Tuesday.
Donovan was long reported to be Trump’s top pick for the position.
News Briefs Adar 17, 5777 , 15/03/17
Trump to nominate James Donovan as deputy Treasury secretary
