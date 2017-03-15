A 21-year-old motorcyclist slipped and suffered moderate injuries while driving on a street in Eilat on Tuesday evening.
He was taken by Magen David Adom paramedics to the Yoseftal Hospital in the city.
|
01:42
Reported
News BriefsAdar 17, 5777 , 15/03/17
Motorcyclist slips, suffers moderate injuries in Eilat
A 21-year-old motorcyclist slipped and suffered moderate injuries while driving on a street in Eilat on Tuesday evening.
He was taken by Magen David Adom paramedics to the Yoseftal Hospital in the city.
Last Briefs