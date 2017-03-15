Liberman tours northern Israel

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman on Tuesday toured northern Israel with IDF Chief of Staff Eizenkot and Northern Command chief Maj. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, who will soon be promoted to Deputy Chief of Staff.

On his Facebook page, Liberman wrote, "I met with the heads of the local authorities in the north, and we heard what is important to them and how we can help the authorities they lead and the residents of the north, both on the security and the civilian level."

"I thanked Maj. Gen. Kochavi for his great contribution to the security of the residents of the north over the years, and I wish success for him and his successor, Major General Yoel Strick, who will take over as head of the Northern Command in a few days."