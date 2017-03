Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Tuesday night criticized the new public broadcasting corporation Kan, following its suspension of journalist Samah Wattad who wrote a tweet in support of a terrorist.

"What will public broadcasting look like under the new corporation? A reporter for the leftist corporation applauded a terrorist. You would expect her to be fired? No, she is only ‘suspended’. The leftist corporation chooses to give a voice to supporters of terrorists," he wrote on Facebook.