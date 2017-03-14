23:39 Reported News Briefs Adar 16, 5777 , 14/03/17 Adar 16, 5777 , 14/03/17 Haifa: Pedestrian injured by vehicle A 52-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car in Haifa’s Hadar neighborhood on Tuesday evening. Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated him to the Rambam Hospital in the city, in moderate condition, with injuries to his head and limbs.



