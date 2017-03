20:27 Reported News Briefs Adar 16, 5777 , 14/03/17 Adar 16, 5777 , 14/03/17 Israel treats more than 2,600 wounded Syrians Read more



IDF says Israel has treated more than 2,600 Syrians wounded in the civil war which has raged across its northern neighbor since 2011.