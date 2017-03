18:19 Reported News Briefs Adar 16, 5777 , 14/03/17 Adar 16, 5777 , 14/03/17 'Irrational decision that poisons our children' Read more



Herzliya City Council member 'shaken by kindergartens pushing deviant tendencies', calls on mayor to ban agitators from education system. ► ◄ Last Briefs