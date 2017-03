18:04 Reported News Briefs Adar 16, 5777 , 14/03/17 Adar 16, 5777 , 14/03/17 Trump envoy presses Abbas to fight anti-Israel incitement Read more



Jason Greenblatt meets with Abbas in Ramallah on fact-finding mission, talks Arab incitement against Israel and path to peace. ► ◄ Last Briefs