17:10 Reported News Briefs Adar 16, 5777 , 14/03/17 Adar 16, 5777 , 14/03/17 Herzog: Netanyahu hostage to Smotrich, went crazy from Bennett Read more



Opposition leader says Trump envoy arrival to Israel proves Netanyahu a failure. Livni: 'Jewish Home party runs government policy.' ► ◄ Last Briefs