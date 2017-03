17:05 Reported News Briefs Adar 16, 5777 , 14/03/17 Adar 16, 5777 , 14/03/17 IDF ethics code author: Azariya was wrong Read more



Israel Prize laureate Prof. Asa Kasher, the co-author of the IDF Code of Conduct, says IDF only kills when absolutely necessary. ► ◄ Last Briefs