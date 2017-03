16:20 Reported News Briefs Adar 16, 5777 , 14/03/17 Adar 16, 5777 , 14/03/17 Netanyahu slams paper's 'malicious defamations' Read more



Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife appeared in court in their libel case against Yediot Aharonot journalist Yigal Sarna. ► ◄ Last Briefs