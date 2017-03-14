European rabbis against court on religious-garb ruling

(JTA) European rabbis have condemned Tuesday's ruling by the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg allowing firms to prohibit employees’ religious clothes and symbols, saying the ruling amounts to saying that “faith communities are no longer welcome.”

President Pinchas Goldschmidt of the Conference of European Rabbis isssued a statement that said, “This decision sends signals to all religious groups in Europe. With the rise of racially motivated incidents and today’s decision, Europe is sending a clear message; its faith communities are no longer welcome. Political leaders need to act to ensure that Europe does not isolate religious minorities and remains a diverse and open continent.”