1st suit claiming police brutality in Amona

A 17-year-old boy is suing the police for 25,000 shekels through the Honenu legal-aid organization, charging brutality during the eviction of Jews from their homes in the Samarian community of Amona, about a month ago.

According to the suit, filed this week in the Jerusalem Magistrate Court, when police removed the boy from one of the houses in Amona, officers beat him to the ground, dragged him outside the building and, while two policemen held his legs and torso on the ground and he did not resist, an officer came and walked forcefully across the face. The event was filmed and documented, and a complaint was filed with the Police Investigative Department. The suit further contends that police prevented a medic from treating the boy, who eventually received treatment.