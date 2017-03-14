Elkin on Ghattas: Supported armed struggle

Minister Ze'ev Elkin told a Tuesday-morning Knesset House Committee hearing on ousting Knesset Basel Ghattas (Joint Arab List), "We believe that there are grounds [to suspect Ghattas] for support and assistance to a terrorist organization and armed struggle against the state of Israel."

Ghattas is accused of smuggling cellular phones to security prisoners and sending messages between prison. Earlier, Knesset Legal Advisor Eyal Ynon told the committee that a professional must give testimony that Ghattas's actions constitute armed struggle against Israel for Ghattas to be impeached.