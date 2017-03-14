PA office monitoring land sales to Jews ordered closed

Public Safety Minister Gilad Erdan issued an order Tuesday morning to close the Palestinian Authority Mapping Office in the northern Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Hanina for six months. According to information obtained by the Jerusalem police, the office registered managed and monitored Arab land in eastern Jerusalem as it related to changes carried out by Israel, presented as "land theft" by the Israeli government.

Police learned recently that the office renewed operations initially under the guise of a geographical consulting firm but continued to practice the above activities, funded by the PA in close contact with PA security forces. Among other things, it has been found that the agency sends the security services in Ramallah the names of people who wish to sell land and houses in the area. If there is suspicion of forgery or intention to sell a house or land to the Jews, an investigation is opened on behalf of the PA.