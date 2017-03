09:56 Reported News Briefs Adar 16, 5777 , 14/03/17 Adar 16, 5777 , 14/03/17 2 shells confiscated in Bedouin Israel Defense Forces units and police found two shells Monday night in a Bedouin encampment near the Jordan Valley community of Ro'i. A suspect was detained for questioning.



